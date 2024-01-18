Holder: ‘American Democracy Could End with the Election of Donald Trump’

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that “American democracy could end with the election” of former President Donald Trump.

Holder said, “I think a second Trump term, and this is something voters need to keep in mind, a second Trump term would have a politicized, weaponized United States Department of Justice.”

He continued, “You have to look at what it is they’re talking about. That is the Trump campaign, the former president himself and think of the America they’re trying to create. You would have a president who is beyond the reach of the law, you have a Justice Department who goes after political opponents, on no basis. He’s going to prosecute Joe Biden. Well, exactly for what? That’s not going to bother them. You have a United States of America that would be unrecognizable to us. It would be one that we would see more in Putin’s Russia as opposed to the United States that we have come to all know and love. And this is really what this is about. This question is about whether or not our democracy will endure. Whether or not our democracy will survive. They have put the interests of one man and the views they have that support that one man above everything else.”

Holder added, “You know, they are happy with or comfortable with the notion of autocracy, of dictatorship, as opposed to democracy. And people say, wait a minute, Holder is overstating the case. That is not overstating. You have to take them at their word. And look at what it is they are proposing and the impact of the policies that they will try to put in place. American democracy could end with the election of Donald Trump.”

