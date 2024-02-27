Dean: Trump Will Gladly Bring the U.S. Down — ‘That’s His Illness’

Former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that former President Donald Trump would gladly bring down the United States.

Dean said, “Trump is incapable of not running, though. He will not do what Johnson did. Trump is tied up in running. Trump lives off attention. So, for him, it almost doesn’t matter whether he wins or loses as long as he’s the center of attention. That’s not true of Lyndon Johnson and wasn’t true of Dick Nixon. It’s a very different situation. Trump will gladly bring the Republican Party, and for that matter, the United States, down with him as long as he’s the center of attention. That’s his illness.”

He added, “Haley’s hope has to be that she can present herself well as an alternative to Trump so the convention can accept her should Trump have a health problem, which he’s as likely to have as Joe Biden, maybe more. I bet Joe Biden could beat the daylights out of Trump in a pushup contest. Although if it was a cheeseburger eating contest, it might turn out differently. It’s a very different situation. You have a guy here who I think is unstable and requires attention. So he can’t let go of this.”

Dean concluded, “He’s in it for the long run because he has to be for his psychological impairment.”

