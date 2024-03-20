Tim Scott: Trump ‘the Only Thing Standing Between the Liberal Elite and the Everyday American’

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) emphasized the importance of the November election with presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on the ballot against incumbent President Joe Biden.

Scott told Fox News viewers that Trump was the last of defense between “everyday Americans” and the liberal elite.

“Twenty-two acres in Palm Beach is worth a billion dollars without the buildings, without the name, with — without identifying the actual value of the property all you need to know is if the liberal elite will weaponize the United States justice system against a former president,” he said. “Every single one of your millions of millions of viewers need to know we could be next. This is egregious. This is disgusting, but this is the plot and the plan of the radical left. Hear me clearly — President Donald Trump represents the working class of America. He represents the victim who understands clearly the only thing standing between the liberal elite and the everyday American is former President Donald Trump. That’s why we have to all lean in on this election and make sure that the results are indisputable, clear, crystal clear, we must elect Donald Trump.”

“Not only will we be better off with Donald Trump, but if you want to eliminate chaos and return to law and order, which means that Lady Justice wears a blindfold, you must vote for Donald Trump,” Scott continued. “If you want to make sure that kids in the poorest neighborhoods in this country are afforded a great education and not the teachers unions making decisions for adults and not kids, you must vote for Donald Trump. If you want to make sure that every single American has a chance to live their American dream, Donald Trump is our only choice.

“And finally, Sean, if you are disgusted by this if you’re disgusted by this two-tiered legal system, if you’re disgusted by the actions in New York or this attorney general, you must have your voice heard loud and clear. And that happens on Election Day,” he added. “They are absolutely petrified that Donald Trump is bringing a coalition of working Americans.”

