MS NOW’s Wallace: ‘There’s Something Rotten at the Core of the Trump Presidency’

On Friday’s “Deadline” on MS NOW, host Nicolle Wallace made the startling revelation that there was “something rotten at the core” of President Donald Trump’s second term.

Wallace said, “I think Megyn Kelly is increasingly emboldened in attacking Donald Trump in a way that is transparently tied to his plunging poll approval numbers. But I also don’t buy that she believes that religion is a major part of Pete’s life. I think Pete did an interview with Megyn when he talked about how he wouldn’t drink as Secretary of Defense. I think he may be reaching for a religion for whatever problems he clearly has. But, I think the fact that they are walking away from all of these people, I mean, you can barely track how a week ago she was saying, I’m sick of this bleep, you know this is so effing messed up, this week she’s distancing herself from someone she calls her good friend Pete Hegseth. There’s something rotten at the core of the Trump presidency.”

Network host Al Sharpton said, “There’s something rotten. And I think that some of those that want to survive after this appear to be shipwrecked, that we’re headed to. They want to get off the deck now.”

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