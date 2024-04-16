MSNBC’s Scarborough: Trump, Fox News ‘Are Obsessed with Trashing America’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Tuesday on his show “Morning Joe” that Fox News and former President Donald Trump were “obsessed with trashing America.”

Scarborough said, “Donald Trump keeps talking about how America sucks. Before he got elected, America sucked. Then he got elected, suddenly, America was great. Then he lost, and now America sucks again. You’re voting for a guy like that? You live in the most powerful, greatest country on the face of the earth, and you’re voting for a guy that tells you every day that America sucks? What’s wrong with you? Who raised you? What history did you read?”

He continued, “Like, where are you from? Because you may claim to be from where I’m from, but you were not raised by the same teachers I was raised by, and you don’t read because if you read, the facts are clear. I’m getting tired of saying this to people who claim to be patriotic but hate America because they’re always running America down. They’re always trashing America. They’re always saying America is horrible, its democracy doesn’t work, we need a dictatorship if Donald Trump doesn’t win.”

He added, “I’ll just say it, on Fox News, they didn’t want to show Donald Trump in trial, so they got three protests and said, protests shut down America, basically. This weekend, there were like four migrants and a hound dog on top of a hill in New Mexico. They had their four migrants and a hound dog cam on for hours.”

Scarborough concluded, “They give their viewers anything to try to make America look bad. They are obsessed on trashing America when America is stronger, more powerful than ever before. Its economy is stronger and more powerful than ever before.”

