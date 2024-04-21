GOP Rep. Gonzales: Some of My Republican Colleagues Are ‘Real Scumbags’

Representative Tony Gonzales (R-TX) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that his Republican colleagues Reps Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Bob Good (R-VA) were “real scumbags.”

Host Dana Bash said, “So, you voted yes on the foreign aid package,” Bash addressed Gonzales. “Do you have confidence that at this point, given that it is still possible that Marjorie Taylor Greene will push to vacate, to kick out of the Speaker’s chair, that he can survive?”

Gonzales said. “He will survive. Look, the House is a rough and rowdy place, but Mike Johnson is gonna be just fine.”

He continued, “I served 20 years in the military. It’s my absolute honor to be in Congress, but I serve with some real scumbags. Matt Gaetz, he paid minors to have sex with him at drug parties. Bob Good endorsed my opponent, a known neo-Nazi. These people used to walk around with white hoods at night. Now they’re walking around with white hoods in the daytime. Look, it didn’t surprise me that some of these folks voted against aid to Israel, but I was encouraged to see by a nearly 10-to-1 mark that Republicans supported our allies on the battlefield.”

Bash said, “Wow, ok, I should say that the federal government did look into Matt Gaetz and those allegations and they decided not to prosecute.”

