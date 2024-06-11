Ocasio-Cortez Frets ‘Rogue’ SCOTUS Will Lead to Authoritarianism, Tyranny

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that the Supreme Court of the United States’s failure to impose consequences for any ethical breach is leading to “authoritarianism, tyranny, and the abuse of power in the United States.”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “Justice Alito’s position is laughable in this. This idea that he can be and that the court should be accountable to nobody and that the only person they should be accountable to our themselves.”

She continued, “This kind of scout’s promise sort of set up for how we should be having ethics standards for the highest and most consequential court in the land. It is completely unacceptable, and not only is it unacceptable but to have anyone of our coequal branches be completely unaccountable to the others is paving the path to authoritarianism, tyranny, the abuse of power in the United States.”

Ocasio-Cortez added, “It is structurally, completely unsustainable. So, it is not a question of if Congress has jurisdiction and power over the Supreme Court. It is what power are we going to exercise in order to reign in a fundamentally unaccountable and rogue court?

