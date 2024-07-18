Fmr. Biden Border Patrol Chief: White House Had ‘Very Little’ Involvement with Border

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” former Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz stated that he “saw very little input from the White House” during his tenure “And until we actually have a whole-of-government approach to this, I think we’re going to continue to face some of the challenges that we face right now.”

Ortiz said, “People talk about every town’s a border town, that’s exactly what we’re facing right now. So, until we get rid of sanctuary cities, until we start making sure that we’re backing our law enforcement out there, we’re going to continue to see these problems occur.”

He added, “I can tell you that I had tremendous support from the secretary and the commissioner of CBP. But once you get past those layers of leadership, you really saw very little input from the White House. And until we actually have a whole-of-government approach to this, I think we’re going to continue to face some of the challenges that we face right now. You have to have deportations, you have to have consequences, and you have to be willing to make those tough calls. If you do not — if you’re not eligible for an asylum benefit, then we have to repatriate you back to your home country.”

Ortiz also stated that the Border Patrol, ICE, and DHS need more resources in order to solve the problem.

