Van Jones: A Bullet Couldn’t Stop Trump, a Virus Just Stopped Biden

On Wednesday, shortly after President Joe Biden announced his COVID-19 diagnosis, CNN political commentator Van Jones contrasted Biden’s ailment to what former President Donald Trump faced in an assassination attempt.

Jones noted to his colleagues that a bullet could not stop the 45th president, but a virus could stop his successor.

He also pointed to the seeming unity within the GOP and how the Democrats were “coming apart” as they grappled with whether to keep Biden on the ticket or replace him with someone else.

“There are a lot of people who want Biden to stay in,” Jones said. “I want to just keep pointing out there is still grassroots love for Joe Biden. Everybody doesn’t agree. But today is a terrible day. If you just pull back and look at this thing, strength versus weakness, a bullet couldn’t stop Trump. A virus just stopped Biden.”

“You’ve got the nominees of this party getting their butts kissed,” he continued. “Biden is getting his butt kicked by his own party. The Democrats are coming apart. The Republicans are coming together. That’s what’s happening. And at some point, this party has to look at the reality of that.”

