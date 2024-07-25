‘She’s the American Dream’: Barbara Boxer Says Kamala Harris Is Mainstream

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports” that Vice President Kamala Harris represented the “mainstream” and added that she was the “American dream.”

Tur said, “They’re going to go after her as a progressive Californian, somebody who’s out of touch with the rest of the country. How does she combat that, senator?”

Boxer said, “First of all, she’s been vice president for almost four years. She’s represented the whole country. Second of all, I got the same thing when I ran. Oh, you’re too liberal, too short, to this. You vote this way. I used to say, only two words, really, only two words define me and those two words are Barbara Boxer. Now, she certainly can do the same thing because she is mainstream America. She’s the hope, she’s the opportunity, she’s the American dream.”

She added, “And this guy wants to take us back. So it’s mainstream, I think, versus extreme, them. I just think we are in a very good position. Last point, I have been involved nor a long time with the Democratic Party, Katy, as you know, is very we run the gamut from left to right, and here’s the deal, because of President Biden’s endorsement of Kamala Harris, and because of who she is, we are united and that is remarkable.”

