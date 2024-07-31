Shark Tank’s O’Leary: America Will Turn into Canada if Kamala Harris Elected

“Shark Tank” star and investor Kevin O’Leary said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime” that if Kamala Harris is elected in November, America will become Canada.

O’Leary said, “There is precedent for what is going on here. I ask everybody to look north to Canada. When a young Justin Trudeau swept in, nobody cared about his executional skills or what he’d ever done or anything. They just thought he was the it guy. Look at the country now it’s wiped out it because it turns out the guy had no executional skills. It would be important to leave aside the politics and ask what has Kamala Harris actually done, actually achieved? Because if I was hiring her, and I am not trying to be partisan, I would ask her, what is a goal, what did you achieve? Any governor or senator that you put into presidential viability would have a history, a track record of doing stuff.”

He added, “I can tell you this. in the next two weeks, the happy talk is going to have to stop because someone is going to sit her down and say, let’s talk inflation, let’s talk border, let’s talk policy on energy, let’s talk policy on foreign affairs. And if she doesn’t deliver on that with the new vision towards the center.”

