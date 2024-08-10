Dem Rep. Ivey: Harris Is Dominating Media, Can Do Rallies Without Interviews Right Now

On Friday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-MD) said that while there will be time for 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris to do news conferences and interviews, she’s dominating the media and can just keep doing rallies for now.

Ivey said, “I think she’s also continuing to dominate the media. I think part of the reason Trump had the press conference yesterday was he’s been sidelined, in part, by his own silly comments, but also because of the rise of her campaign, and I think he’s trying to figure out a way to get back into it. They had Vance following them around for a couple of days, kind of nose pressed up against the window, yeah. It was kind of funny. But it’s clear that they’re a little desperate and confused about how to go forward with the message.”

Host Joe Mathieu then asked, “Does she need to hold a news conference, do some of these interviews? That’s the challenge right now is that she’s not answering questions.”

Ivey responded, “Yeah, I don’t mind her doing that. I think it’s — there’s going to be plenty of time for a variety of types of news conferences like that, but the introducing herself and her vice presidential candidate, I think are the way to go right now. So, I like the speeches in the battleground states, the big rallies make sense, continuing to push the high-energy events make[s] a lot of sense. And she can ride that out, I think, going forward.”

