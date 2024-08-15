‘Radioactive Waste’: ‘Mr. Wonderful’ O’Leary Says Kamala Must ‘Distance Herself from Bidenomics’

Thursday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Story,” Kevin O’Leary, known for his “Shark Tank” fame, reacted to a proposal from the Kamala Harris campaign to freeze prices on groceries.

O’Leary rejected the suggestion and said it was unlikely a Harris administration could impose such measures.

Instead, he said the vice president should distance herself from President Joe Biden’s economic policies, which he deemed “radioactive waste.”

“[T]he government’s not going to control prices on protein or groceries or energy,” he said. “It’s been tried before in countries like the Soviet Union, North Korea, Cuba. It doesn’t work. Yeah, so obviously that’s not going to happen. I think what we saw today because I watched, you know, both Harris and Biden together — the first inkling of policy. This bashing pharma is always a good strategy. It’s been done since the ’60s — always want to bash Big Pharma. The problem with it is, and why it generally doesn’t work, is many Democrats and Republicans work for Big Pharma. It hires hundreds and hundreds of thousands of people. And so those people vote, too. And they’re, you know, whether they’re pharma reps or they’re doctors or whatever, bashing pharma is good for a soundbite, but it’s tough policy.”

“Now what I was really listening for is to see if she’s going to the center somewhere because if the strategy is just bash big business, bash energy, bash pharma, bash ag, bash everything, then she’s a leftist again,” O’Leary continued. “She can’t win the election. So my prediction is, and we’ll know more next week after the convention, she has to get rid of Biden. I mean, I understand the Heritage thing and everything, but she’s got to distance herself from Bidenomics. That is radioactive waste for voters. So, if she doesn’t bring some daylight in and go to the center, she’ll just lose. And I’m sure she knows that. That’s free fodder for Trump. And I’m not trying to diss Biden or be partisan, but that’s a losing strategy. What I’m waiting for is policy on everything else. Taxes, we’ve got to hear about that. We’ve definitely got to hear about energy. You’ve got to hear about the border. And you can’t just bash everybody.”

“But the other element I’m still a little queasy about, and I think others are that are investors, she just did policy by prompter,” he added. “She read that from a prompter. Can she take an interview from you and other reporters who are going to really go after her like they did in 2020 when she flamed out? Has she learned anything about how to deal with it on a one-on-one basis? That’s going to be where the tire hits the road.”

