Harris Spox on Past Support for Fracking Ban, Ending Private Insurance, Gun Grabs: She Doesn’t Want to Ban Fracking

During an interview with NewsNation on Thursday, Harris Campaign Senior Spokesperson Kevin Munoz responded to Harris’ past support for banning fracking, abolishing private health insurance, and mandatory gun buybacks by stating that “she’s actually said she does not want to ban fracking, to be very clear.” And she’s “traveling the country, defining herself, making the case on the issues that matter most to battleground voters, and you’re going to hear more of that tonight.”

Host Leland Vittert asked, “Help me understand the arc, because one of the things that we’ve seen here is this complete new marketing campaign that went from threat of — threat to democracy to protecting freedoms. All of a sudden, chants of USA, this newfound patriotism in the Democratic Party. Is it the same progressive policies re-marketed, or have the policies changed?”

Munoz answered, “I think it’s a joyful, positive issue campaign that’s going to be focused on the real things that matter to people. And, look, I think it’s really important, though to understand that she doesn’t come to this as an ideologue, she comes to this as somebody that, as you saw in these videos, has focused her entire life on the people.”

Vittert then said, “But you say she’s not an ideologue. This is somebody who’s on television, running for president, saying she wants to ban fracking, she wants to take away private insurance, she wants to have mandatory gun buybacks. That’s pretty ideological.”

Munoz responded, “Well, she’s actually said she does not want to ban fracking, to be very clear. What I think is really important here is that she’s traveling the country, defining herself, making the case on the issues that matter most to battleground voters, and you’re going to hear more of that tonight. But look, we’ve got 75 days. We know the issues that matter in these states. She’s going to talk to them, and she is happy to put her record against Donald Trump who has…the worst jobs record in American history.”

