CNN’s Newton: Harris ‘Vague’ About ‘Gouging’, What She’d Do on Day One

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “Isa Soares Tonight,” host Paula Newton said that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris was “very vague about what she would do on day one” during her interview with CNN on Thursday and is still unclear on her “price gouging” proposal.

While speaking with CNN Economics and Political Commentator, Washington Post columnist, and “PBS NewsHour” Special Correspondent Catherine Rampell, Newton said, “I do want to get to some of the economic specifics, not that she uttered, but, more specifically, that she didn’t utter. But just your overall impression, given that we have heard from a lot of Americans that they want to know more from her. Did they get more in this interview?”

Rampell answered, “I don’t know that they got a lot more in terms of substantive policy, which is what I’m listening for. … In terms of what she actually will do as president, what her priorities are, I think that there are still a lot of question marks there.”

Newton also said, “When answering that question, she was very vague about what she would do on day one. We just listened to that, but she also brought up this idea of the price gouging without giving us policy on that. Would you be surprised to see that she continues that political line without being prescriptive policy-wise, and will that work?”

Rampell responded, “I think that’s basically what she’s been pursuing.”

Rampell did praise Harris’ views on the child tax credit.

