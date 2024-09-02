Dem Rep. Boyle on Harris Claiming She Changed on Fracking Before Being VP: People Change as They Get Different Jobs

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) responded to 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris changing her positions on fracking by arguing that “most voters recognize that, as you get more information, as you get more experience, perhaps as you hold a different job, which was the case with Kamala Harris going from a senator from California to Vice President of the United States in the Biden administration, that there would be a natural evolution.”

After listening to video of Harris saying she changed her fracking position during the 2020 election, Boyle said, “Well, first, if there’s anyone who is an expert on changing your position routinely, it is Donald Trump. After all, I think…over the course of the last week, he now has had four different positions on abortion. So, Trump would be the expert on this topic. I do think most voters recognize that, as you get more information, as you get more experience, perhaps as you hold a different job, which was the case with Kamala Harris going from a senator from California to Vice President of the United States in the Biden administration, that there would be a natural evolution. Look, I know that I do not have 100% of the same positions today that I first had 15 years ago when I was first elected to office. That’s part of growing. I think that’s natural. The bottom line is, did you ultimately arrive at the position that is right on policy, and in the case of Kamala Harris, she did. … And, frankly, when it comes to consistency, there just is no comparison between Kamala Harris and the constant, unending flip-flops, on most issues, of Donald Trump.”

