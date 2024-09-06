Josh Shapiro: Harris Should Not ‘Underestimate’ Trump, ‘He Is a Skilled Debater’

Governor Josh Shapiro (D-PA) said Friday on ABC’s “The View” that Vice President Kamala Harris should not underestimate her opponent, former President Donald Trump, in a debate setting.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “Kamala Harris is running a very different campaign than she did when she ran in the 2020. She’s moving to the center on a number of issues and walked back previously held positions like calling for banning fracking. She’s gearing up to do this must-watch debate with former President Trump on Tuesday. Do you think it’s a strategic mistake that she hasn’t explained some of these positions she’s changed on more ahead of the debate is because she’s obviously going to get challenged on some of these on a debate stage.”

Shapiro said, “Well, first, look, I think it’s a sign of strength when you evolve on a position.”

He continued, “As for the debate, listen, as much as we want to criticize Donald Trump — he’s a liar, he’s all these things. I think you said it before — people know Donald Trump. He is a skilled debater. He is a guy who is willing to say anything at any time just to get through a question. And he’s a showman. He’s been on TV before.”

He added, “So, don’t underestimate Donald Trump. Now, I’ve known Kamala Harris 20 years. She is tough as nails. She’s a prosecutor. She’ll be prepared, as was said before. She’ll be ready to go. But this is going to be a tough debate now. I will also note she is practicing for this debate or meeting with her team in Pittsburgh. So she may drop a “yinz” during the debate. We’ll see if she’s got a little Pittsburgh culture in her after this weekend.”

