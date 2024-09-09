Raimondo: Harris Not Doing Interviews Because ‘She Has a Punishing Schedule’

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that Vice President Kamala Harris was not doing interviews because she has a “punishing schedule.”

Host Joe Kernen said, “I know you’re a surrogate but the American people are frustrated, the media is frustrated about the access. she sat down for one interview that was taped and cut down and certain little things came out from it. But it’s a master class in avoiding any questions and nothing has been made clear by her. Maybe it’s been made clear in drips and drabs from policy makers or if it comes out in print or off at teleprompter at one of her scripted speeches. But she’s been impossible to pin down on anything because she hasn’t given any access. The American people deserve it wouldn’t you agree?”

Raimondo said, “Yes and I you know, I hear you, but I respectfully disagree. This is a presidential election like no other. She only has a few weeks to do everything, and she’s spending her time talking to Americans. She has a punishing schedule out and about, everywhere, being with the people who she wants to elect her. But I guess, look, tomorrow night it will be on display. It’ll be a robust debate.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN