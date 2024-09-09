Sen. Cruz: If Harris Gets to the White House, She’ll Go ‘Hard, Hard Left’

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) said Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Americas Newsroom” that if Vice President Kamala Harris got to the White House, she would govern from the “hard, hard left.”

Cruz said, “I agree with Bernie Sanders. By the way, Kamala is right. She says that her values haven’t changed. They haven’t changed. She has been a hard-left vote her entire life. In the Senate, she showed up in 2017; I served with her for years, and 100% of the time, she voted hard left. Her voting record is to the left of Bernie, and it is to the left of Elizabeth Warren. I served with them. It is not easy to get to their left. Ain’t much space there. Kamala happily occupied it.”

He added, “Look, this is someone who, as a Senator, when cross-examining the head of ICE, Immigration and Customs Enforcement compared ice to the Ku Klux Klan. She said people are saying you are like the Klan. The head of ICE said I don’t know what you are talking about. We’re law enforcement agents protecting American citizens. She is people are saying you are just like the Klan. That’s who she is. ”

Cruz concluded, “Bernie is right. There is a reason that the left is not mad at Kamala for pretending to run away from all her left-wing positions. They know she is pretending. They know it is all about we have to get to election day, and if god forbid she gets to the White House, she will go back to what she has done her entire life, which is hard, hard left.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN