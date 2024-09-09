Warren: Given the Chance Donald Trump ‘Will Truly Destroy Our Democracy’

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Monday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that if former President Donald Trump won the presidency, he would “truly destroy our democracy.”

Warren said, “When he talks about pardoning the people who took part in an insurrection on January 6th, this isn’t even subtle. I think he’s holding up a giant sign that says when he loses this election, anyone who will resort to any form of violence to try to help him get the White House and if he can make it to the White House, he will give them all a blanket pardon. This one isn’t about the past, it’s about egging people on for the future. I think he’s telling us once again exactly what his designs are for democracy and that is given the chance, Donald Trump will truly destroy our democracy.”

She continued, “What he’s trying to do is empower people to stir up more violence.”

Warren added, “I think that’s the biggest contrast as we go into this debate tomorrow night. It’s what kind of a country do we want to have going forward? Donald Trump, the guy who is about division and hate and tearing people apart and violence and destroying our democracy or Kamala Harris, who truly believes that we can work together, we can build an America of more opportunity.”

