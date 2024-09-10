Harris-Walz Surrogate: Biden-Harris Admin. Has Good Energy Record, But My State Doesn’t Have Enough

On Monday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Harris-Walz Campaign surrogate Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) touted the Biden-Harris administration’s record on energy production, but acknowledged that Connecticut has to “bring in more energy resources to bring down the price of electricity.”

Co-host Joe Mathieu asked, “Kamala Harris has some blanks to fill in when it comes to her economic proposals. There are a lot of questions, for instance, about what her energy policy would be. We know that she no longer wants to see a ban on fracking. But Donald Trump says he wants to unlock American energy, that drill, baby, drill will be the centerpiece of his fight against inflation. Will, Kamala Harris, for instance, bring an end to the moratorium on LNG exports? Can she make some news there tomorrow that might bring some sunlight between herself and Joe Biden?”

Lamont responded, “Well, I don’t want to get ahead of what the Vice President’s going to say tomorrow. I can tell you, under Biden-Harris, there’s been more new energy production and that we are producing more energy than ever before. And I think they’re doing it cautiously, they’re trying to preserve our open spaces as best as we can. I come from a state, Connecticut, where we’ve got to bring in more energy resources to bring down the price of electricity. So, I very much look forward to working with president Harris on that.”

