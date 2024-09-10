Van Jones: Harris ‘Whooped’ Trump at the Debate, ‘She Spanked Him’

During CNN’s coverage of Tuesday’s presidential debate, political commentator Van Jones said Vice President Kamala Harris “whooped” former President Donald Trump.

Jones said, “She whooped him. She just whooped him. Uh, and I think that there’s been a desire, you know, in good fiction, there’s like wish fulfillment like, you know, you watch a movie because you want something to happen, like some great romance people have wanted to see somebody put this bully in his place, and people have watched contender after contender fail to put him in his place. She got up there and she put him in his place. She baited him and then she spanked him. She baited him and then she spanked him. And and not only did she pass the commander-in-chief test, he failed it. He failed it. Do you want this guy dealing with a dictator when he can literally just baited? I mean, you could see the punches coming he couldn’t get out of the way.”

He added, “She kept coming back to a middle class background. He kept talking about himself and himself. He went down every rabbit hole imaginable. Kamala Harris did something great for every parent in America. She put the bully in his place.”

