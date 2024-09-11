Marlow on Kudlow: ‘Chaperones at ABC Disney Protected’ Kamala Harris

Breitbart editor-in-chief and New York Times bestselling Breaking Biden author Alex Marlow said Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” that the “chaperones at ABC Disney protected ” Vice President Kamala Harris at Tuesday’s debate.

Host Larry Kudlow said, “Trump hit, I argue not enough. I don’t think he said enough about the economy. I don’t think he said enough about economic growth. I don’t think he said quite enough about his specific policies on taxes and spending and he could have mentioned Elon Musk. But he did hit hard when he had a chance. I mean, you know, the moderators are very biased against him, but he did hit hard on it, and she didn’t come out, and Kamala didn’t seem to have a response. So, let’s take up what Katie is saying on the economy on inflation on border. How would you rate this? I mean do you think that Kamala Harris comes out ahead of Trump on that or not?”

Marlow said, “No, absolutely not. I thought what Trump did actually was it was okay. It was pretty good. He called her a Marxist, which she is, but next time maybe add a specific, like she wants price controls, which never works, it leads to shortages. So he could push it a step further. He could mention what we talked about last time I was on with you, Larry, about his trade policy, how it’s very effective, doesn’t lead to inflation, unlike all of the Joe Biden policies that Kamala Harris rubber-stamped.”

He added, “But overall, she was terrible. She wouldn’t answer a single question. She was smug, she was smirking she was rolling her eyes. She was obfuscating on every single issue. We counted at least 21 major lies that her chaperones at ABC Disney protected her from. Trump was getting pummeled by three people at once. He looked very presidential. He took it very seriously and she looked like she was really new at this.”

