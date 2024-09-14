GOP Rep. Van Orden: Biden-Harris Admin ‘Putting These Criminal Illegal Aliens Above American Citizens’

Friday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) protested the Biden-Harris administration over the deteriorating border conditions.

According to Van Orden, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were putting illegal aliens ahead of American citizens.

“Let me walk the dog on the server,” he said. “I understand so absolutely how this simply did not need to happen. This person entered the country with gang tattoos from a criminal organization. A gang, gang led into the country by border czar Harris, made his way to Minneapolis, where he’s arrested for a property crime. Then made his way down to Madison, Wisconsin, where he was arrested for a series of violent crimes. He was released from both of these places because they’re sanctuary cities. And then he came about two hours west of Madison, Wisconsin, to my hometown of Prairie du Chien and brutally raped a mother and her daughter and committed several other crimes.”

“Now, thank God for my Chief of Police, Teynor here, and for Dale McCullick, our sheriff. They’ve got him in jail right now,” Van Orden added. “But listen, that person committed those crimes less than half a mile away from four of our grandchildren’s house and less than a mile away from our high school. So, he shouldn’t have been allowed into the country to begin with. If he even got past that, he should have been arrested and deported in Minneapolis. If that didn’t happen, he should have been arrested and deported in Madison, Wisconsin. But that didn’t happen because they’re all falling into the left-wing policies of putting these criminal illegal aliens above American citizens, and it’s just got to stop.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor