Harris Spox: Harris Would Prioritize Fighting Border Gangs Differently from Biden

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” Harris-Walz Campaign Senior National Spokesman Ian Sams stated that 2024 Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris’ experience “taking on gangs who were smuggling people and drugs across the border, that is her history and record that she brings to her values that she would prioritize on policy as president. That’s distinct and different from President Biden, and it’s certainly distinct and different from Donald Trump.”

While discussing the difference between Harris and Biden, host Ana Cabrera asked, “Can you point to those specific differences on those key issues?”

Sams responded, “Well, for example, just a couple of weeks ago, in her plan to support small businesses, she talked about the investment climate that we need in order to help entrepreneurs start small businesses and grow. President Biden had proposed raising the capital gains — long-term capital gains rate on the top tax bracket all the way up to about 40%. She thought that was too high. So, she suggested a lower rate of 28% as the number for that, because it could help incentivize more investment in entrepreneurs and start-ups in America, and that’s because she really believes in sparking growth among small businesses in this country.”

He continued, “And so, there are distinctions, certainly, on policy, but I think the other thing that people often should remember, they’re different people. When you’re campaigning out there, people want to see someone who reflects their values, someone who they can relate to. And when the Vice President talks about her history as a prosecutor, for example, and who she was fighting to protect and who she was defending, taking on the big banks to get $20 billion for homeowners who got screwed during the financial crisis, taking on gangs who were smuggling people and drugs across the border, that is her history and record that she brings to her values that she would prioritize on policy as president. That’s distinct and different from President Biden, and it’s certainly distinct and different from Donald Trump.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett