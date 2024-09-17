Hawley: Alleged Would-Be Trump Assassin Is There for 12 Hours and Nobody Notices?

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) questioned the shortcomings of the U.S. Secret Service after a second attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Hawley noted that the alleged would-be assassin was able to be in place for 12 hours without anyone noticing.

“Senator, today, the U.S. Secret Service and other officials came out and said that the methodologies that were put in place on Sunday were effective,” host Laura Ingraham said. “The shooter did not get the President in his line of sight. He was chased off, and he was apprehended. And your response?”

“Well, I don’t know how you can say it’s effective when the shooter was able to be there on that golf course for 12 hours, Laura,” Hawley replied. “I mean, this is a course that the President plays on a regular basis, by the way. This isn’t like it’s some new place that he parachuted into. He lives right next door, and the shooter’s there for 12 hours and nobody notices. I mean, what really is going on here? It is of a pattern that we saw dating back to the Butler rally, when that shooter was allowed to get on that rooftop, and there’s supposed to be law enforcement there, and they weren’t. And there’s supposed to be law enforcement on that perimeter, and they weren’t.”

“So, we have a problem here to say the least, and I think it’s time for Secret Service to tell us what is going on?” he added. “Why all of these failings, and what are they going to do about it?”

