MSNBC’s Reid: Trump Blaming Dems for Assassination Attempts Is the Definition of ‘Gaslighting’

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Tuesday on “The ReidOut” that it is quintessential “gaslighting” for former President Donald Trump to say the rhetoric of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats caused the two assassination attempts.

Reid said, “We begin tonight with a visit to the upside down because it is only there that Donald Trump may be able to get away with attempting to lay the blame for the violent state of our politics at the feet of Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democrats.”

She added, “If Merriam-Webster was looking for a new example to help define the term gaslighting, they should look no further than Trump’s claim that the latest apparent assassination attempt against him is a direct result of the, quote, ‘highly inflammatory language from the other side.’ And following that claim in his next breath, he goes on to use that same inflammatory language against them, saying, quote, ‘These are people that want to destroy our country. It is called the enemy from within. They are the real threat.’ It is as if Trump believes we all have a collective case of amnesia from, well, his entire lifetime of using that rhetoric against anyone and everyone who looks at him the wrong way.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN