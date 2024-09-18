Harris Campaign: ‘Tough to Define’ ‘Price Gouging’ She Wants to Ban

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Now,” Harris-Walz surrogate and National Finance Committee member Lindy Li acknowledged that the “price gouging” that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris wants to ban is difficult to actually define.

Li said, “I think, four years ago, we all remember that we couldn’t find toilet paper. So, almost by any measure, we are certainly better than we were four years ago. But I just want to make sure that people understand that inflation resulted from supply chain disruptions that impacted every nation on the globe. There are some factors that are entirely out of the control of the Biden-Harris administration. So, she is — they did everything they could to bring down prices. And she, also, is going after greedflation, calling out those predators and scammers who are jacking up prices, using inflation as an excuse to engage in practices like shrinkflation, offering customers less than they had before.”

Host Connell McShane then cut in to say, “Right, I know. Some of that’s tough to define. But yeah, some of that — and the price gouging part of it, especially, is very tough to define. Wouldn’t you agree, or –?”

Li answered, “It is tough to define, but even [Kroger] did allude to the fact that they jacked up prices faster than inflation.”

McShane then cut in to ask about the child tax credit.

