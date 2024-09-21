MSNBC’s Ruhle: Dems Can’t Just Dismiss Springfield Issue by Saying ‘They’re Here Legally’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” MSNBC host and NBC Senior Business Analyst Stephanie Ruhle stated that Democrats tend to respond to the concerns about the migrant surge in Springfield, Ohio, by saying, “it’s not illegal, they’re here legally.” But “even if they’re here legally and even if that is the fabric of the United States,” the U.S. has had issues with assimilating migrants.

New York Times columnist Bret Stephens said, “[T]he problem that we’ve had in responding to Trump, is that we listen to the lie, like people eating cats in Springfield, Ohio, but we don’t listen to the part of the argument that contains an important seed of truth, which is that mass illegal migration has had huge and often negative consequences, and Trump’s opponents have to come to grips with the parts of the message that are resonating with tens of millions of voters.”

Ruhle responded, “And Democrats will immediately say, but it’s not illegal, they’re here legally. But, hold on, even if they’re here legally and even if that is the fabric of the United States, since our country was founded, we’ve struggled with assimilating to immigrants, whether it was Irish people or Italian people, and take the opportunity to help educate people, rather than just say, get with it or you’re out of favor.”

