Klobuchar: Biden-Harris Have Been Strong on ‘Keeping’ Tariffs, Trump’s Would Be a Tax

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “ReidOut,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) stated that the Biden-Harris administration has “been very strong on” Chinese steel dumping “and keeping those tariffs in place.” But 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump’s tariff proposal “would amount to this tax, as opposed to using it, when necessary, with specific industries and specific countries.”

Klobuchar began by saying, “Donald Trump’s proposal would [amount] to a $4,000 national sales tax on every American family.”

Host Joy Reid then said, “People are literally calling what Trump is trying to initiate a tequila tax. Because I don’t think people fully understand, a massive tariff like what McKinley had…what you’re talking about is, your imported tequila, your imported beer that comes from Mexico, your imported beer from Germany, and your TVs, your video game systems, all of it goes up by the percentage of that tax — of that tariff.”

After agreeing with Reid’s point, Klobuchar added, “And to be clear, there’s a place for tariffs, right? When you see, like, steel dumping from China and the Biden-Harris administration have been very strong on that and keeping those tariffs in place. There is a place for it. But he would have this be a global-wide, national tariff that would amount to this tax, as opposed to using it, when necessary, with specific industries and specific countries.”

