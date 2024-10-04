Marlow: Kamala Harris, Inflation to Blame for Port Crisis

Breitbart editor-in-chief and New York Times bestselling Breaking Biden author Alex Marlow said Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle” that the dockworkers’ strike that was put off until January was caused by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Host Laura Ingraham said, “They’re breathing a sigh of relief over at the Harris campaign tonight, but as my dad used to say, luck is not a strategy. You actually have to have intelligence, experience, and a vision for an economy to avert these kinds of things if at all possible.”

Marlow said, “I think the most important point you can make here is the point Donald Trump made which this is Kamala Harris’s fault. We would not have been here if she had not cast a tie-breaking vote for Build Back Better and the American Recovery Plan, both of which were unnecessary deficit spending that spiked inflation. That’s what these workers are really concerned about. They haven’t negotiated a deal since 2018. They weren’t even thinking about inflation then. They fell way behind. That’s why Daggett is pushing his weight around. He’s looking out for his guys.”

He added, “Again, it’s her fault we’re here, they just kicked the can in January. Laura, who’s gonna be doing the negotiating with Harold Daggett? Pete Buttigieg. Do you know how outrageous that is where you’ve got a union heavy going up against Pete who already had a port crisis on his watch and somehow didn’t lose his job over that? The American people have not dodged this bullet. This is just kicking the can down the road past the election.”

