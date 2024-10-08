Harris: After Biden Passed the Torch I Called My Pastor — ‘I Needed to Talk to God’

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that after President Joe Biden called her to say he was withdrawing from the presidential race and endorsing her, she called her pastor because she “needed to talk to God.”

Whoopi Goldberg said, “I mean, so you get this phone call, and I guess you can tell who is calling, and what does he say?”

Harris said, “So, I’ll set the scene for you. So, it was a Sunday, and our family, my niece, her husband and their two daughters were staying with us. I had promised them that Sunday auntie was going to make pancakes and bacon and we’ll have a really nice time. The kids wake up, 6 and 8, at the time. They wake up early. We always wake up the first. They come knocking on the door then we have our quite time in the morning, just me and the girls. So I went to work out and I had on cooking shows and they were asking, auntie, what’s that ingredient and they’re playing while I’m working out. We’re having a breakfast and had been working on a puzzle. They bacon, got more bacon, you know how and so then we had a puzzle so we went back up to work on the puzzle. I’m still in my workout clothes and we’re working on the puzzle and the phoning rings, so I said, auntie will be right back. And it was the president. He told me his decision. I’ll tell you the first thing I asked him is are you sure? Because what a big decision and historic. We talked for a while.”

She added, “I’ll tell you honestly, one of the first people I called was my pastor. I mean, I needed to talk to God. You know, and to pray. ”

