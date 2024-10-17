Acting Secret Service Director: I Worry We’re ‘Demoralized by Some of the Things That Are Said About’ Us

During a portion of an interview with NBC News that was aired on Thursday’s broadcast of “NBC Nightly News,” acting Director of the Secret Service Ronald Rowe said that he worries that the Secret Service “is certainly demoralized by some of the things that are said about them.”

NBC News Senior White House Correspondent Kelly O’Donnell said, “This busy campaign season remains a high-threat environment, with demands to secure so many prominent figures out on the trail, agents and resources are stretched thin.”

She then played a clip where she asked “Do you have a morale problem?”

Rowe responded, “We are asking them to do extraordinary things right now.” He also stated, “I worry that my workforce is certainly demoralized by some of the things that are said about them.”

In another portion, Rowe said that the agency isn’t waiting on reports like the critical one that came out earlier on Thursday and has “already started to make, not only operational changes, but policy changes.” And O’Donnell added that the agency says it is adding technology and expanding drone training.

Rowe also stated that the agency lacks a training facility that replicates the White House in a realistic way.

