Dem Gov. Shapiro: Harris ‘Her Own Person’, ‘Didn’t See’ Her Fail to Think of What She’d Have Done Differently from Biden

During an interview with PBS’s “Firing Line” released on Friday, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris is “her own person, with her own leadership style, her own direction that she wants to take this country in,” but acknowledged he “didn’t see” the interview where Harris said that she couldn’t think of anything she would have done differently from Biden over the last three-and-a-half years.

Host Margaret Hoover asked, [relevant exchange begins around 10:40] “Is she differentiating herself enough in Pennsylvania from President Biden, whose approval rating has hovered around 40% for some time now?”

Shapiro answered, “Look, she said in the debate, I’m not Joe Biden, or something to that effect. She’s her own person, with her own leadership style, her own direction that she wants to take this country in, and I think folks understand that the contrast in this race is not one about Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. It’s between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. And on that, you’ve got a very clear contrast.”

Hoover then said, “She had an opportunity, in the last week or so, to say what she would do differently from Joe Biden. And critics say she whiffed the opportunity, she had one on ‘The View,’ one another. She just didn’t take the chance to say what she would do differently.”

Shapiro responded, “I’m not ducking your question. I didn’t see the interview that you’re referencing. But what I think is clear in this race is that you have a stark contrast between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, and they have very different views on where they want to take the economy, on national security, on the issues of fundamental freedoms. And that, to me, is the question on voters’ minds, do I want Kamala Harris or do I want Donald Trump?”

