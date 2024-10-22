Northern Border Official: Can’t ‘Guarantee’ Northern Border Is Safe, ‘It’s Wide Open’

During a portion of an interview with ABC News National Correspondent Mireya Villarreal released on Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Port Director for the Blaine, Washington Sector Harmit Gill stated that while he believes the northern United States border “is safe.” He “Absolutely” cannot make a guarantee that it is safe and stated that “It’s wide open. It’s probably one of the world’s largest unprotected borders.”

Gill said, “In [the] grand scheme of things, yes, the northern border is safe. Can I guarantee that? Absolutely not. It’s wide open. It’s probably one of the world’s largest unprotected borders. I think, at the end of the day, no matter what the political tensions are, protecting our borders and protecting our nation is a priority.”

He also stated that his personnel along the border are doing “the best of all possible worlds, we’re doing the best that we can with the given resources. I need money. I need facilities. We’re ten years behind. Technology is moving at a fast pace, our infrastructure, the backbone isn’t there yet.”

Villarreal and Gill also discussed the recent uptick in individuals on the terror watchlist on the northern border.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett