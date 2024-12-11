Hawley on Drone Sightings: Government ‘Not Being Honest’ or ‘More Incompetent than I Thought’

In recent weeks, the spate of drone sightings along the mid-Atlantic has raised concerns that have led to calls for government action.

However, federal government agencies have denied knowledge of the reported drone sightings.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) dismissed the federal government’s reaction during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity.”

According to Hawley, the reaction suggested dishonesty or incompetence.

“Lastly, really quickly, what do you make of drones the size of dining room tables and nobody has a clue what they are?” host Sean Hannity said.

“Yeah, you can’t tell me that we don’t know what that is,” Hawley replied. “I just think they’re not being honest with us. I think that if we don’t know — if our government really has no idea, then they’re even more incompetent than I thought. We’ve got to get to the bottom of this and they need to level with the American people about what’s going on. It’s crazy.”

“Yeah, it sounds like a spy balloon incident again to me,” Hannity replied. “Senator, good to see you.”

