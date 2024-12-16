Alex Marlow: What Is Our Gov’t Hiding About the Mystery Drones?

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the reported drone sightings around the country.

Marlow said, “The military says it is not the military, but that’s sort of a technicality, because it could be a three-letter agency, right? … Could this be a bunch of people joking around? No, probably not, because these are very big drones.”

