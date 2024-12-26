Josh Hammer: Trump’s Foreign Policy ‘Was Nothing Short of Genius’

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Newsweek Senior Editor-at-Large Josh Hammer discussed President-Elect Donald Trump’s foreign policy during his first term in office.

Hammer said, “So, Trump’s foreign policy from his first term…was nothing short of genius.” And “It was probably the single best part of his entire presidency, honestly” even more so than his judicial picks during the first term.

