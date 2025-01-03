Murphy: Trump Second Term Will Be ‘Oligarchy’ in Service of Elon Musk, Billionaire Class

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) claimed Friday on MSNBC’s “All In” that President-elect Donald Trump’s second term will be an “oligarchy” in service of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the “billionaire class.”

Murphy said, “We are in the minority in the House and Senate. We don’t have the White House so our job is to make sure everybody understands what’s going on right now and is a wholesale takeover of the United States government by the billionaire and corporate class, we are turning into an oligarchy as we speak.”

He continued, “Musk is trying to get close to the White House because he makes his billions off of government policy. He makes tons of money off of production in China, so he was to manage the relationship in China so he can continue to make lots of money, and the car subsidies and rocket subsidies that come through the federal government are a big deal to him as well. He is a perfect example of a number of oligarchs, billionaires, and corporate titans who are surrounding Trump in order to steal from ordinary Americans, cut our benefits, our kid’s education, and our grandparent’s healthcare in order to turn a billionaire into a multibillionaire.”

Murphy added, “Musk is well known, but he stands there is a perfect example for the American public as to what is fundamentally wrong with the Trump administration and how it is going to be an oligarchy, a kleptocracy, call it what you will, it is just in service of the billionaire class.”

