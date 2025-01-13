CNN’s Enten: ‘I Don’t Think Americans Are Making This Connection’ Between Climate, Wildfires

CNN senior political data reporter Harry Enten said Monday on “News Central” that Americans don’t understand the connection between climate change and wildfires.

Host John Berman said, “Just a few minutes ago, you heard FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell talking about the role that climate change has in helping create the conditions for these wildfires burning out of control, the most destructive in some ways that we’ve ever seen in and around Los Angeles. So how do Americans feel about climate change and the danger it poses? Do they feel the same way that they used to?”

Enten said, “I mean, look, I don’t think Americans are making this connection. And the way we can see this right here and now, take a look at the monthly change in Google searches. Look at the searches for wildfire up 2,400 percent. My goodness gracious. This is the most amount of people searching for wildfires ever, ever going back since Google Trends began back in 2004.”

He added, “But look at climate change. Look at the change. It doesn’t go hand in hand with wildfires. It’s actually down. It’s down 9 percent. And I also looked in California. There has been no increase in the number of searches for climate change. So the bottom line is this. Americans are definitely interested in learning about these wildfires. They’re interested in following the news about the wildfires, but they are not making that connection with climate change. That’s the bottom line here.”

