Cruz: If ByteDance Won’t Sell TikTok, It Proves It’s Just to Spy, Spread Propaganda

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) stated that if ByteDance refuses to sell TikTok, it shows “this was never a business.” And a refusal to sell would be “because their only interest is using this for espionage and propaganda. It really doubles down on the national security threat.”

Cruz said, “Well, the objective of the legislation was to force China to sell, to give up ownership and control of TikTok. The objective is not to shut down TikTok, it’s to get rid of the Chinese propaganda and espionage, and that should remain the objective. That’s what I hope and believe is President Trump’s objective here as well. There are a lot of deals you could envision that would make that happen.”

He continued, “But it would speak volumes if ByteDance refuses to sell, it tells you it’s the Chinese Communist government, that this was never a business. Ordinary businesses don’t decide to go bankrupt and shut down rather than take billions of dollars. That’s not a rational business decision. If China says no, it’s because their only interest is using this for espionage and propaganda. It really doubles down on the national security threat.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett