Dem Rep. Bera: California Needs Better Water Capture, Ability to Move Water

On Wednesday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press Now,” Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) stated that while there aren’t any easy solutions to water issues in the state of California and there’s no magic switch that can be flipped right now, since we know that there have been massive droughts that have impacted the state before, there do need to be longer-term fixes for better conservation of water, but also for better capturing of excess water during wet seasons and better ability to move water throughout the state.

Bera stated, “There is no simple solution. I do represent the Sacramento area. We’ve got a water system that relies on a big snowpack in the Sierra Nevadas that melts off slowly, and then we can move water south, both to our farmers, but also to Los Angeles. L.A. also depends on Colorado River water coming through there. So, we know we’ve had massive droughts in the past and so forth.”

He continued, “No easy solution here, certainly, we should come up with longer-term solutions that help us conserve water, better capture water when we have wet seasons, and move that water. But there’s no magic wand and no magic valve.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett