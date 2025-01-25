Blackburn: Democrats ‘Have Learned Nothing at All from the November Elections’

Friday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox News @ Night,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) relayed her approval of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s confirmation vote, which had three Republican defections and a tie-breaking vote cast by Vice President JD Vance.

However, Blackburn criticized Democrats for obstructing, declaring they had “learned nothing” from the November 5 presidential election.

“You know, it’s interesting. I remember with the Biden cabinet, it took until about early March to get everybody over the finish line,” Fox News host Kevin Corke said. “This seems to be dragging on a bit, at least from my liking. Is that your feeling?”

Blackburn replied, “Well, the Democrats are trying to obstruct. And you know, Kevin, it’s like they have learned nothing at all from the November elections, and they don’t realize their voters gave President Donald Trump a mandate to bring some transparency, some efficiency, to secure the border, to restore trust and the Department of Defense, to get rid of DEI, to get inflation under control.”

“And they would be well served to work with us to get these nominees across the finish line and to do it quickly because that is what is good for the American people,” she added.

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor