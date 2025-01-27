Homan Reacts to Selena Gomez: ‘We’re Going to Do This Operation Without Apology’

Border Czar Tom Homan said Monday on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports” that he would not apologize to actress Selena Gomez, who broke down over the ongoing mass deportations.

Earlier, actress Selena Gomez posted an Instagram video of herself in tears, commenting on the ICE raids.

Gomez said, “I just want to say that I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked! The children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything. I promise.”

Co-host Sandra Smith said, “I don’t know if you had a chance to see a video that has been going viral over the past hour or so. We’re still working to clear it and show it. In fact, the Hollywood celebrity who posted it has now deleted it, I think because probably she faced a lot of backlash for it, noting even The New York Times and Fox News polls show that a majority of American respondents are in favor of deportations of criminals and gang members. She posted a video sobbing. She was crying in it. She said, all my people are getting attacked with the picture of a Mexican flag. Again, she has now taken that down. But what do you say to those who are out there saying that these are everyday people, these are families that are being attacked and dragged out of their homes? How do you respond to that?”

Homan said, “I don’t think we arrested any families. We’ve arrested public safety threats and national security threats, bottom line. And look, President Trump won the election on this one issue, securing our border and saving lives. What happened on our southern border, last four years, is the biggest national security threat this country’s seen, at least in my lifetime, because we got over two million known getaways. We got a 600% increase in sex trafficking. We got a record number of terrorists crossing the border on the terrorist watch list. We have a quarter million Americans diving in Fentanyl coming across the open border. We’re going to do this job, and we’re going to enforce the laws of this country. If they don’t like it, then go to Congress and change the law.”

He added, “We’re going to do this operation without apology. We’re going to make our communities safer. We’re going to save. Once we lock that border, we’re going to continue this operation you’re going to see fentanyl deaths decrease, illegal alien crime decrease, sex trafficking decrease. It’s all for the good of the nation. We are going to keep going. No apologies. We are going to keep going.”

