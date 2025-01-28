Fmr. W.H.O. Adviser: ‘We Now Have a Lot of Leverage’ to Fix W.H.O. and Should

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Atlantic Council Senior Fellow, former World Health Organization Adviser, and former NSC official during the Clinton administration, Jamie Metzl argued that the World Health Organization clearly needs reform “And we now have a lot of leverage” to do so.

Metzl stated, [relevant remarks begin around 3:25] “I do believe that we should be in. … So, if we aren’t part of the World Health Organization, we’re going to need to recreate another entity kind of like the W.H.O. So, rather than leaving, we need to say that, Democrats, Republicans alike, we recognize the W.H.O. is not where it needs to be. It didn’t do as great of a job on — in the early, certainly, response to COVID-19, like America did a terrible job under the Trump administration responding. So, we need to do better. Better to fix the W.H.O. than to leave it.”

He added, “And we now have a lot of leverage. And so, I was very encouraged by what President Trump said that maybe we can stay in and let’s use this leverage, let’s articulate what it will take for the W.H.O., in terms of reform, to keep us in and work with our allies to make that happen.”

