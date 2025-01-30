Van Hollen: Trump’s Pick for FAA Head Needs to Be Fast-Tracked

On Thursday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) argued that whoever President Donald Trump nominates to be the confirmed head of the FAA should be fast-tracked with quick confirmation hearings and stated that the position is crucial for public safety.

Co-host Kailey Leinz asked, “Well, on the FAA specifically, Senator, the President announced today that Christopher Rocheleau will be tapped to be acting administrator, because, as this was happening last night, there was no confirmed administrator to the FAA. Would you, in your role of the Senate with advice and consent support a fast-tracking of the process to get someone confirmed to that position, given these extenuating circumstances?”

Van Hollen answered, “Yes. I think this is really important to get somebody in this critical position for public safety. I would look forward to quick hearings on this nomination. But, beyond the head of the FAA, it’s very important we have adequate staffing levels for all the rank-and-file folks, the folks that are in the towers conducting, talking to pilots. So, I do hope that we come together and focus on those overall staffing issues, as well, for public safety reasons.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett