DCCC Chair DelBene: It’s GOP’s Fault Dems Aren’t Talking About Tax Cuts for Non-Rich

On Wednesday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press Now,” Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Chair Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA) said that Democrats haven’t really talked about extending the 2017 tax cuts for people making under $400,000 annually because Republicans aren’t being bipartisan.

Host Kelly O’Donnell asked, “Another component of this is maintaining the 2017 tax cuts, at that time, so, now, it would be a matter of maintaining that, not new cuts for most Americans. The Democratic Party in 2024 did talk about wanting to make sure that those tax levels remained low for those earning under $400,000 a year. But I don’t hear Democrats talking about the tax cut piece of this much. What’s your response to that?”

DelBene answered, “Well, I think, maybe we would be in a different place if we were actually coming together to talk about what we can do to help make sure families across the country can thrive. We would talk about putting together a tax policy that is fair, that puts working families first, this is tax policy that puts billionaires first, all of the permanency in the tax bill that they’re putting forward is for the wealthiest and large corporations. It’s not for working families. So, let’s have that conversation. Let’s have that be the priority, let’s expand the child tax credit and help, again, lower childhood poverty across the country. These are important priorities, something we could be working on in a bipartisan way, but there’s been nothing bipartisan about this.”

