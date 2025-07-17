NPR’s Maher: We’re Working to ‘Understand’ Bias Accusations and ‘Remain the Nonpartisan Organization That We Are’

On Thursday’s “CNN News Central,” NPR CEO Katherine Maher responded to accusations that NPR is biased by saying that the network has worked to address that criticism and they’ll “keep doing that work in order to both understand those criticisms, but also to ensure that we remain the nonpartisan organization that we are today.”

Maher said, “When it comes to the accusation of bias, I would start, as I always start, by saying — which is we, of course, are a nonpartisan organization and we want to serve and are required to serve the entirety of the American public. We have been working over the course of the past year under my leadership to ensure that we are listening to that criticism and ensuring we’re hearing from audiences who feel as though, perhaps, our reporting does not serve them or reflect their voices in the way they’d like to hear today. We’ve invested in enhancements to our editorial process, increasing capacity for local reporters and state-based reporters, regional reporters to be able to make sure we’re lifting up and hearing voices from across the nation. It’s our obligation to serve the whole country. It’s a commitment that we have.”

She continued, “And, certainly, we are going to keep doing that work in order to both understand those criticisms, but also to ensure that we remain the nonpartisan organization that we are today.”

