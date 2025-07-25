Gretchen Carlson: Pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell Would Cause ‘Insurrection’ Among MAGA Base

Political commentator Gretchen Carlson said Friday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight” that President Donald Trump pardoning Jeffrey Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell would cause an “insurrection” from the president’s MAGA base.

Co-host Alicia Menendez said, “Is there a way to talk about this and hold people accountable without re-traumatizing these survivors?”

Carlson said, “Yeah. First of all, just let me say that Ghislaine Maxwell is not a victim. She is not to be believed. More than likely, she lied in the 2016 civil suit. She lied under oath in the 2021 criminal suit. Pardoning her would be a complete slap in the face to any survivor in this country and across the world. There would be an insurrection not just from the left, but also from the MAGA base that’s trying to get answers from all of this.”

She added, “So to me, this is a sideshow. I wouldn’t put much credence in this today. The only thing that the Trump team is looking for is the idea that she might let him off the hook, number one, or some high-ranking Democrat, that they can come out and say, see, this is exactly what was really going on here. I just like to bring it back to the idea that we need to lift up the survivors. We would not be talking about this story if it was not for them. Law enforcement didn’t believe them at the beginning or listened to it. I totally agree with that. We have to see where we are today in 2025, and we wouldn’t be here without the courage and bravery of the survivors speaking up.”

