Ray Kelly: Threat of Antisemitic Attacks ‘Getting Stronger’, Pace of Attacks ‘Picking Up’

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” former New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly, who also served as Commissioner of the U.S. Customs Service and Under Secretary for enforcement at the U.S. Treasury Department under President Bill Clinton, said that it looks as though the pace of antisemitic attacks is increasing.

Host Greg Kelly asked, “[A] beautiful Jewish couple killed in Washington, D.C., Boulder, CO, with the Molotov cocktails being thrown. … I think, in another time, three attacks of this nature, if this is, and we don’t know for sure yet, we may soon, if this is somehow terror, Islamic terrorism, anti-Israel motivated, that’s three in not very long…in about a half a year. I don’t know of any others, but that is — how do you guys in law enforcement characterize that? That almost sounds like an epidemic to me.”

Ray Kelly responded, “It looks like they’re picking up the pace, clearly. And is it aimed at the new administration? We don’t know. There’s, obviously, a lot of speculation going on, but you get the sense that it’s growing and growing and the threat is getting stronger. New York has the largest Jewish community in any city in the world, I believe, so it’s understandable that we’re going to have some activity in this city.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett